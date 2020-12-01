Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,820,038 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.17 Billion, closed the last trade at $22.54 per share which meant it gained $0.74 on the day or 3.39% during that session. The IPOB stock price is -19.79% off its 52-week high price of $27 and 53.19% above the 52-week low of $10.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.87 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.79 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (IPOB) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (IPOB) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.25% with a share float percentage of 68.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II having a total of 90 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Suvretta Capital Management, LLC with over 4.1 Million shares worth more than $77.86 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Suvretta Capital Management, LLC held 9.9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with the holding of over 1.64 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.21 Million and represent 3.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Small Cap Growth Fund and SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Small Cap Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.11% shares in the company for having 43980 shares of worth $835.18 Thousand while later fund manager owns 34.03 Thousand shares of worth $646.31 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.

