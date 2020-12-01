Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,675,837 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $818Million, closed the last trade at $24.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.67 on the day or -2.67% during that session. The MAXN stock price is -54.05% off its 52-week high price of $37.62 and 51.76% above the 52-week low of $11.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.14 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 878.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.16.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20, which means that the shares’ value could jump -18.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +2.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -38.57% from current levels.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +69.7%.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 59.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.23% with a share float percentage of 79.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. having a total of 157 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 2.11 Million shares worth more than $35.84 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 9.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 2.09 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.49 Million and represent 9.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.95% shares in the company for having 1264982 shares of worth $20.49 Million while later fund manager owns 964.16 Thousand shares of worth $15.62 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.53% of company’s outstanding stock.

