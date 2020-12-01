Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,187,258 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $174.95 Million, closed the last trade at $4.15 per share which meant it gained $0.6 on the day or 16.9% during that session. The GNLN stock price is -1.2% off its 52-week high price of $4.2 and 75.47% above the 52-week low of $1.018. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 380.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 248.92 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) trade information

Sporting 16.9% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 30 when the GNLN stock price touched $4.20-1 or saw a rise of 1.19%. Year-to-date, Greenlane Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 27.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 50.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) have changed 70.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 721.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +92.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -3.61% from current levels.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +30.5% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -142.86%, compared to 13.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 91.9% and 71.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -25%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $36.57 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $37.54 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $37.24 Million and $32.56 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -1.8% for the current quarter and 15.3% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -388.6%.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.21% with a share float percentage of 36.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Greenlane Holdings, Inc. having a total of 71 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 603.58 Thousand shares worth more than $1.35 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 4.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FNY Investment Advisers, LLC, with the holding of over 463.26 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.04 Million and represent 3.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.6% shares in the company for having 340330 shares of worth $762.34 Thousand while later fund manager owns 276.99 Thousand shares of worth $620.46 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.12% of company’s outstanding stock.

