GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 31,238,528 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.07 Billion, closed the last trade at $16.56 per share which meant it gained $0.48 on the day or 2.99% during that session. The GME stock price is -17.27% off its 52-week high price of $19.42 and 84.48% above the 52-week low of $2.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.42 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GameStop Corp. (GME) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.2. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.85.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) trade information

Sporting 2.99% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 30 when the GME stock price touched $19.42- or saw a rise of 14.73%. Year-to-date, GameStop Corp. shares have moved 172.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have changed 58.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 67.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.96, which means that the shares’ value could jump -57.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.6 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -21.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -90.34% from current levels.

GameStop Corp. (GME) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GameStop Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +296.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1063.64%, compared to 28.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -73.5% and 41.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13.8%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.09 Billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.52 Billion for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.44 Billion and $2.19 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -24.3% for the current quarter and 14.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +33.7%.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 130.96% with a share float percentage of 175.6%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GameStop Corp. having a total of 289 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 9.53 Million shares worth more than $97.25 Million. As of September 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 14.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.6 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $87.73 Million and represent 13.2% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 10.71% shares in the company for having 6978267 shares of worth $27.98 Million while later fund manager owns 3.33 Million shares of worth $34.88 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.11% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored