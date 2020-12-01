Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 6,848,369 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $156.32 Million, closed the last trade at $0.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -13.39% during that session. The BORR stock price is -1100% off its 52-week high price of $9.12 and 68.03% above the 52-week low of $0.243. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) trade information

Despite being -13.39% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 24 when the BORR stock price touched $1.08 or saw a rise of 29.89%. Year-to-date, Borr Drilling Limited shares have moved -91.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) have changed 94.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.78 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 69.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.34 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +294.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -55.26% from current levels.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Borr Drilling Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +26.2% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 47.5% and 60.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +7.1%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $83.5 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $82.7 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $102.7 Million and $92.9 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -18.7% for the current quarter and -11% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +41.5%.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.7% with a share float percentage of 53.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Borr Drilling Limited having a total of 46 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Artemis Investment Management LLP with over 11.36 Million shares worth more than $6.25 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Artemis Investment Management LLP held 4.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lodbrok Capital, LLP, with the holding of over 3.58 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.97 Million and represent 1.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.89% shares in the company for having 2120800 shares of worth $1.9 Million while later fund manager owns 1.29 Million shares of worth $1.15 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.54% of company’s outstanding stock.

