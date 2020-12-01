Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 69,445,039 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.46 Billion, closed the last trade at $42.88 per share which meant it gained $2.21 on the day or 5.43% during that session. The WORK stock price is -1.84% off its 52-week high price of $43.67 and 64.79% above the 52-week low of $15.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 45.89 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) trade information

Sporting 5.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 30 when the WORK stock price touched $43.67- or saw a rise of 1.81%. Year-to-date, Slack Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 90.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 46.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) have changed 67.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 70.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.05, which means that the shares’ value could jump -25.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -6.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -53.36% from current levels.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -268.8%.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.15% with a share float percentage of 87.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Slack Technologies, Inc. having a total of 678 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 65.86 Million shares worth more than $1.77 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 13.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 62Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.67 Billion and represent 12.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.98% shares in the company for having 14411808 shares of worth $448.06 Million while later fund manager owns 11.53 Million shares of worth $358.59 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.39% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored