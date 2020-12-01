TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE:TAT) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 2,576,438 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.18 Million, closed the last trade at $0.26 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 7.21% during that session. The TAT stock price is -223.08% off its 52-week high price of $0.84 and 53.85% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.19 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE:TAT) trade information

Sporting 7.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 30 when the TAT stock price touched $0.28 or saw a rise of 5.75%. Year-to-date, TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. shares have moved -45.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE:TAT) have changed 18.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 861.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +861.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 861.54% from current levels.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +5.8%.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE:TAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.39% with a share float percentage of 30.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are West Family Investments, Inc. with over 2.59 Million shares worth more than $602.57 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, West Family Investments, Inc. held 3.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 1.31 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $305.04 Thousand and represent 1.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.49% shares in the company for having 337879 shares of worth $91.23 Thousand while later fund manager owns 143.34 Thousand shares of worth $33.31 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.21% of company’s outstanding stock.

