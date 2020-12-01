Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) has a beta value of 5.67 and has seen 7,126,206 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $588.76 Million, closed the last trade at $7.63 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 2.28% during that session. The KODK stock price is -686.37% off its 52-week high price of $60 and 80.34% above the 52-week low of $1.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.05 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) trade information

Sporting 2.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 25 when the KODK stock price touched $8.30-8 or saw a rise of 8.07%. Year-to-date, Eastman Kodak Company shares have moved 64.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) have changed 10.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1, which means that the shares’ value could jump -86.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -86.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -86.89% from current levels.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +3.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -280.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -12%.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.6% with a share float percentage of 34.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eastman Kodak Company having a total of 151 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.75 Million shares worth more than $24.28 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/, with the holding of over 2.53 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.36 Million and represent 3.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.18% shares in the company for having 4000000 shares of worth $8.92 Million while later fund manager owns 882.04 Thousand shares of worth $1.97 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.14% of company’s outstanding stock.

