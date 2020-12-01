Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,775,381 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.56 Billion, closed the recent trade at $15.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.76 on the day or -4.79% during that session. The VLDR stock price is -65.9% off its 52-week high price of $25.15 and 33.31% above the 52-week low of $10.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.69 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) trade information

Despite being -4.79% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 24 when the VLDR stock price touched $17.50- or saw a rise of 13.94%. Year-to-date, Velodyne Lidar, Inc. shares have moved 47.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) have changed 23.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21 while the price target rests at a high of $28. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +84.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 38.52% from current levels.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -439.6%.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored