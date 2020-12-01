Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,647,367 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.22 Billion, closed the recent trade at $15.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -0.59% during that session. The LTHM stock price is -10.34% off its 52-week high price of $16.64 and 73.81% above the 52-week low of $3.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Livent Corporation (LTHM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) trade information

Despite being -0.59% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 24 when the LTHM stock price touched $16.64- or saw a rise of 8.23%. Year-to-date, Livent Corporation shares have moved 78.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) have changed 42.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.7, which means that the shares’ value could jump -22.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $16.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +9.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -53.58% from current levels.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Livent Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +123.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -107.14%, compared to -4.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100% and 50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -25.4%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $83.49 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $86.28 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $78.4 Million and $68.5 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.5% for the current quarter and 26% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -60.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.41%.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 107.99% with a share float percentage of 108.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Livent Corporation having a total of 361 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 22.75 Million shares worth more than $204.08 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 15.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 21.9 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $196.48 Million and represent 14.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Balanced Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.12% shares in the company for having 8957131 shares of worth $96.29 Million while later fund manager owns 8.33 Million shares of worth $70.62 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.69% of company’s outstanding stock.

