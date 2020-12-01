Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,224,132 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $128.58 Million, closed the last trade at $5.2 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 5.69% during that session. The EQ stock price is -420.19% off its 52-week high price of $27.05 and 57.69% above the 52-week low of $2.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Equillium, Inc. (EQ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.39.

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) trade information

Sporting 5.69% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 23 when the EQ stock price touched $5.68-8 or saw a rise of 8.45%. Year-to-date, Equillium, Inc. shares have moved 53.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) have changed -18.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 684.91 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 489.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 212.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $21. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +303.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 130.77% from current levels.

Equillium, Inc. (EQ) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -35.5%.

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.36% with a share float percentage of 61.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equillium, Inc. having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Victory Capital Management Inc. with over 2.35 Million shares worth more than $13.58 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Victory Capital Management Inc. held 9.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Samsara BioCapital, LLC, with the holding of over 1.07 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.2 Million and represent 4.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.54% shares in the company for having 1121480 shares of worth $6.47 Million while later fund manager owns 413Thousand shares of worth $3.99 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.67% of company’s outstanding stock.

