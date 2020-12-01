JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has a beta value of 1.1 and has seen 3,845,810 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.07 Billion, closed the last trade at $69.04 per share which meant it lost -$3.33 on the day or -4.6% during that session. The JKS stock price is -30.65% off its 52-week high price of $90.2 and 83.46% above the 52-week low of $11.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.9 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.85.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) trade information

Despite being -4.6% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 27 when the JKS stock price touched $76.64- or saw a rise of 9.92%. Year-to-date, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. shares have moved 206.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) have changed 18.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $38.7, which means that the shares’ value could jump -43.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.21 while the price target rests at a high of $63. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -8.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -79.42% from current levels.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +343.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.38%, compared to 12.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1.2% and -40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +22.8%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.3 Billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.52 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.05 Billion and $1.37 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 24.4% for the current quarter and 11% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +4.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +101.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.01%.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.1% with a share float percentage of 72.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. having a total of 167 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.55 Million shares worth more than $101.38 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 8.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 2.16 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $85.77 Million and represent 7.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.91% shares in the company for having 1750548 shares of worth $102.06 Million while later fund manager owns 794.76 Thousand shares of worth $31.6 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.68% of company’s outstanding stock.

