Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG) has a beta value of 2.05 and has seen 4,011,914 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $181.48 Million, closed the last trade at $2.6 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 8.79% during that session. The PLG stock price is -14.62% off its 52-week high price of $2.98 and 66.92% above the 52-week low of $0.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 860.54 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG) trade information

Sporting 8.79% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 30 when the PLG stock price touched $2.65-1 or saw a rise of 1.89%. Year-to-date, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares have moved 53.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG) have changed 46.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 388.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.48, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.52 while the price target rests at a high of $5.44. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +109.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -41.54% from current levels.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.61% with a share float percentage of 51.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Platinum Group Metals Ltd. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. with over 10.13 Million shares worth more than $20.27 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. held 14.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc., with the holding of over 9.87 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.73 Million and represent 14.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 10.5% shares in the company for having 7117230 shares of worth $15.37 Million while later fund manager owns 364.4 Thousand shares of worth $532.03 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.54% of company’s outstanding stock.

