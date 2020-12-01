Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 136,000,000 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.91 Billion, closed the last trade at $27.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.55 on the day or -1.99% during that session. The PLTR stock price is -23.57% off its 52-week high price of $33.5 and 67.17% above the 52-week low of $8.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 136.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 60.91 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14, which means that the shares’ value could jump -48.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -33.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -63.11% from current levels.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +7.7%.

