NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 176,000,000 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $68.83 Billion, closed the last trade at $50.53 per share which meant it lost -$3.47 on the day or -6.43% during that session. The NIO stock price is -13.2% off its 52-week high price of $57.2 and 95.82% above the 52-week low of $2.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 206.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 157.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NIO Limited (NIO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

NIO Limited (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NIO Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +975.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -56.21%, compared to -13.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 74.4% and 47.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +113.1%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $964.76 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $710.25 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $406.99 Million and $195.81 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 137% for the current quarter and 262.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +51.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.15%.

NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.08% with a share float percentage of 43.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NIO Limited having a total of 537 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 108.94 Million shares worth more than $2.31 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Baillie Gifford and Company held 68.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 53.33 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.13 Billion and represent 33.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 19.51% shares in the company for having 31223162 shares of worth $594.18 Million while later fund manager owns 12.95 Million shares of worth $154.67 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 8.1% of company’s outstanding stock.

