MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has a beta value of 1.2 and has seen 1,565,014 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.18 Billion, closed the last trade at $342.77 per share which meant it gained $71.51 on the day or 26.36% during that session. The MSTR stock price is -1.28% off its 52-week high price of $347.16 and 73.74% above the 52-week low of $90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 596.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 187.14 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.75.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) trade information

Sporting 26.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 30 when the MSTR stock price touched $347.5 or saw a rise of 1.36%. Year-to-date, MicroStrategy Incorporated shares have moved 140.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 54.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) have changed 105.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 282.67 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $200, which means that the shares’ value could jump -41.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $200 while the price target rests at a high of $200. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -41.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -41.65% from current levels.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MicroStrategy Incorporated shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +183.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -75.08%, compared to 5.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 48.3% and 1328.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.5%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $124.61 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $119.59 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $133.53 Million and $121.25 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -6.7% for the current quarter and -1.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +49.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +95.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.84% with a share float percentage of 96.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MicroStrategy Incorporated having a total of 274 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.2 Million shares worth more than $180.92 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 16.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 782.09 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $117.75 Million and represent 10.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 9.65% shares in the company for having 699644 shares of worth $105.34 Million while later fund manager owns 443.48 Thousand shares of worth $74.09 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.11% of company’s outstanding stock.

