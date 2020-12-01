Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) has a beta value of 2.53 and has seen 7,563,888 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.81 Billion, closed the last trade at $140 per share which meant it lost -$53.87 on the day or -27.79% during that session. The APPN stock price is -54.58% off its 52-week high price of $216.41 and 79.24% above the 52-week low of $29.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.99 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 915.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Appian Corporation (APPN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) trade information

Despite being -27.79% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 27 when the APPN stock price touched $216.41 or saw a rise of 35.31%. Year-to-date, Appian Corporation shares have moved 266.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) have changed 121.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.56 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $79.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump -42.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $41 while the price target rests at a high of $95. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -32.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -70.71% from current levels.

Appian Corporation (APPN) estimates and forecasts

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $73.99 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $79.94 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $68.62 Million and $70.44 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.8% for the current quarter and 13.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +4%.

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85% with a share float percentage of 86.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Appian Corporation having a total of 280 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP with over 8.06 Million shares worth more than $521.85 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP held 21.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 5.9 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $382.05 Million and represent 15.6% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.91% shares in the company for having 1100120 shares of worth $71.23 Million while later fund manager owns 1.05 Million shares of worth $53.63 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.77% of company’s outstanding stock.

