Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,667,684 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.06 Billion, closed the last trade at $11.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -2.26% during that session. The LAC stock price is -50.71% off its 52-week high price of $16.97 and 82.95% above the 52-week low of $1.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.89 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Despite being -2.26% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 30 when the LAC stock price touched $12.50- or saw a rise of 9.92%. Year-to-date, Lithium Americas Corp. shares have moved 255.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.9%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have changed 17.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.56 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.6 while the price target rests at a high of $17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +50.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -32.5% from current levels.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.17% with a share float percentage of 23.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lithium Americas Corp. having a total of 98 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 2.49 Million shares worth more than $28.34 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 2.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 1.08 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.29 Million and represent 1.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.78% shares in the company for having 2568020 shares of worth $24.68 Million while later fund manager owns 933.65 Thousand shares of worth $8.97 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.01% of company’s outstanding stock.

