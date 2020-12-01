Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has a beta value of 4.76 and has seen 1,233,926 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $141.77 Million, closed the last trade at $11.81 per share which meant it lost -$1.44 on the day or -10.87% during that session. The LPI stock price is -416.51% off its 52-week high price of $61 and 44.12% above the 52-week low of $6.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 516.99 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.89.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) trade information

Despite being -10.87% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 27 when the LPI stock price touched $13.71- or saw a rise of 13.86%. Year-to-date, Laredo Petroleum, Inc. shares have moved -79.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) have changed 46.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.46 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.75 while the price target rests at a high of $36. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +204.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -25.91% from current levels.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -41.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -26.08%, compared to -36.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -15% and -13.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -20.2%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $177.65 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $176.6 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $218.12 Million and $204.99 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -18.6% for the current quarter and -13.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -206.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -9.34%.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.09% with a share float percentage of 47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Laredo Petroleum, Inc. having a total of 123 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Warburg Pincus LLC with over 2.56 Million shares worth more than $25.07 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Warburg Pincus LLC held 21.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.01 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.93 Million and represent 8.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.59% shares in the company for having 550997 shares of worth $4.43 Million while later fund manager owns 244.8 Thousand shares of worth $3.39 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.04% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored