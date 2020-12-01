Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 6,555,501 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $694.27 Million, closed the last trade at $3.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.54 on the day or -14.17% during that session. The YJ stock price is -85.02% off its 52-week high price of $6.05 and 48.93% above the 52-week low of $1.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 34.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yunji Inc. (YJ) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) trade information

Despite being -14.17% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 25 when the YJ stock price touched $6.05-4 or saw a rise of 45.95%. Year-to-date, Yunji Inc. shares have moved -28.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 73.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) have changed 67.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 38.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.94.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +26.4%.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.19% with a share float percentage of 11.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yunji Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 11.8 Million shares worth more than $21.72 Million. As of September 29, 2020, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. held 87.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Yiheng Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 550Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.01 Million and represent 4.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are TIFF Multi-Asset Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.53% shares in the company for having 71111 shares of worth $191.29 Thousand while later fund manager owns 3.56 Thousand shares of worth $8.93 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.

