Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,576,412 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $790.62 Million, closed the last trade at $20 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The LCA stock price is -7.65% off its 52-week high price of $21.53 and 55.9% above the 52-week low of $8.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (LCA) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 30 when the LCA stock price touched $21.53- or saw a rise of 7.1%. Year-to-date, Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. shares have moved 102.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 38.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) have changed 61.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.58.

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (LCA) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.83% with a share float percentage of 41.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. having a total of 68 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 1.71 Million shares worth more than $24.52 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 5.4% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd, with the holding of over 939.96 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.51 Million and represent 2.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd and Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.98% shares in the company for having 309644 shares of worth $4.71 Million while later fund manager owns 170.6 Thousand shares of worth $2.45 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.54% of company’s outstanding stock.

