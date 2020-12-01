Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,554,600 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $110.02 Million, closed the last trade at $1.36 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 14.29% during that session. The TMDI stock price is -28.68% off its 52-week high price of $1.75 and 91.18% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 576.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) trade information

Sporting 14.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 30 when the TMDI stock price touched $1.4 or saw a rise of 2.86%. Year-to-date, Titan Medical Inc. shares have moved 174.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 81.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) have changed 94.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 994.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1, which means that the shares’ value could jump -26.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -26.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -26.47% from current levels.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.31% with a share float percentage of 3.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Titan Medical Inc. having a total of 53 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Masters Capital Management, LLC with over 1.5 Million shares worth more than $1.1 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Masters Capital Management, LLC held 1.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with the holding of over 220.6 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $162.12 Thousand and represent 0.27% of shares outstanding.

