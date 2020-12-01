Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,851,606 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.96 Billion, closed the recent trade at $19.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.86 on the day or -4.28% during that session. The HYLN stock price is -205.2% off its 52-week high price of $58.66 and 50.57% above the 52-week low of $9.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Despite being -4.28% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 24 when the HYLN stock price touched $27.06- or saw a rise of 28.31%. Year-to-date, Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares have moved 94.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -28.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) have changed 2.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.74 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22 while the price target rests at a high of $27. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +40.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.46% from current levels.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

