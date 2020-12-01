Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,708,140 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $770.99 Million, closed the last trade at $9.39 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 1.95% during that session. The SFT stock price is -35.78% off its 52-week high price of $12.75 and 31.84% above the 52-week low of $6.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.85 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.39 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Shift Technologies, Inc. (SFT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.41.

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) trade information

Sporting 1.95% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 27 when the SFT stock price touched $11.49- or saw a rise of 18.28%. Year-to-date, Shift Technologies, Inc. shares have moved -6.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 42.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) have changed 5.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.46 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +112.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -25.45% from current levels.

Shift Technologies, Inc. (SFT) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

