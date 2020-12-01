Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has a beta value of 1.75 and has seen 1,465,331 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.8 Billion, closed the recent trade at $63.92 per share which meant it gained $3.34 on the day or 5.51% during that session. The PSX stock price is -79.83% off its 52-week high price of $114.95 and 37.36% above the 52-week low of $40.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.82 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Phillips 66 (PSX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. None out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 18 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) trade information

Sporting 5.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 24 when the PSX stock price touched $68.71- or saw a rise of 7.05%. Year-to-date, Phillips 66 shares have moved -42.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) have changed 36.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $69.84, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $59 while the price target rests at a high of $85. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +32.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -7.7% from current levels.

Phillips 66 (PSX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Phillips 66 shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -101.24%, compared to -10.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -114.3% and -82.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -39.4%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.59 Billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.64 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $29.61 Billion and $21.24 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -44% for the current quarter and -26.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -42.1%.

PSX Dividends

Phillips 66 is expected to release its next earnings report between January 29 and February 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.6 at a share yield of 5.94%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.5%.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.81% with a share float percentage of 69.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Phillips 66 having a total of 1479 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 44.44 Million shares worth more than $2.3 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 30.42 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.58 Billion and represent 6.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 12436771 shares of worth $894.2 Million while later fund manager owns 8.96 Million shares of worth $464.43 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.05% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored