Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has a beta value of 1.7 and has seen 1,579,709 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $598.81 Million, closed the recent trade at $19.88 per share which meant it lost -$1.22 on the day or -5.78% during that session. The NLS stock price is -43.01% off its 52-week high price of $28.43 and 93.96% above the 52-week low of $1.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.9 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 55.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +101.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 40.85% from current levels.

Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -46.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -750.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

