fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) has a beta value of 2.83 and has seen 5,371,268 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.87 Billion, closed the last trade at $27.7 per share which meant it gained $0.6 on the day or 2.21% during that session. The FUBO stock price is -3.47% off its 52-week high price of $28.66 and 81.95% above the 52-week low of $5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.89.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

Sporting 2.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 30 when the FUBO stock price touched $28.66- or saw a rise of 3.35%. Year-to-date, fuboTV Inc. shares have moved 211.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) have changed 105.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump -8.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +8.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -27.8% from current levels.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +33.7%.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s Major holders

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund and Needham Aggressive Growth Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.14% shares in the company for having 66723 shares of worth $900.09 Thousand while later fund manager owns 5Thousand shares of worth $45Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.

