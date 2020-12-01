Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,844,920 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.02 Billion, closed the last trade at $57.95 per share which meant it gained $2.18 on the day or 3.91% during that session. The DADA stock price is -2.64% off its 52-week high price of $59.48 and 74.81% above the 52-week low of $14.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.61 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -3.1%.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.61% with a share float percentage of 15.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dada Nexus Limited having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Rovida Advisors Inc. with over 5.41 Million shares worth more than $143.16 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Rovida Advisors Inc. held 32.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 2.35 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62.09 Million and represent 14.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF and Proshares Tr-Proshares Long Online/Short Stores ETF. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.83% shares in the company for having 301511 shares of worth $9.95 Million while later fund manager owns 102.55 Thousand shares of worth $3.39 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.62% of company’s outstanding stock.

