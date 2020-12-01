Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 8,100,488 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.49 Billion, closed the last trade at $37.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.79 on the day or -2.04% during that session. The CRSR stock price is -35.26% off its 52-week high price of $51.37 and 62.9% above the 52-week low of $14.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.86 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.37.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump -12.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $49. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +29.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -21.01% from current levels.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +38.8%.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.17% with a share float percentage of 96.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Corsair Gaming, Inc. having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.16 Million shares worth more than $43.44 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 2.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 1.96 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39.39 Million and represent 2.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and MFS Variable Insurance Trust-MFS New Discovery Series. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.38% shares in the company for having 1270063 shares of worth $25.53 Million while later fund manager owns 401.74 Thousand shares of worth $8.08 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.44% of company’s outstanding stock.

