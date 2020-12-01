Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF) has a beta value of 2.69 and has seen 1,502,605 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $266.36 Million, closed the last trade at $1.67 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.21% during that session. The MCF stock price is -186.83% off its 52-week high price of $4.79 and 49.7% above the 52-week low of $0.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 851.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 617.35 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF) trade information

Sporting 1.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 30 when the MCF stock price touched $1.8 or saw a rise of 7.22%. Year-to-date, Contango Oil & Gas Company shares have moved -54.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF) have changed 33.6%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.62 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +19.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.76% from current levels.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +37%.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.78% with a share float percentage of 69.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Contango Oil & Gas Company having a total of 93 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 10.37 Million shares worth more than $13.89 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 6.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.92 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.93 Million and represent 3.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.33% shares in the company for having 3721880 shares of worth $4.99 Million while later fund manager owns 3.56 Million shares of worth $4.77 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.23% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored