GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,496,286 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $428.28 Million, closed the last trade at $22.07 per share which meant it lost -$3.2 on the day or -12.66% during that session. The GP stock price is -47.26% off its 52-week high price of $32.5 and 62.75% above the 52-week low of $8.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 988.98 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23 while the price target rests at a high of $35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +58.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.21% from current levels.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.03% with a share float percentage of 12.1%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GreenPower Motor Company Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. with over 1.38 Million shares worth more than $16.51 Million. As of September 29, 2020, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. held 7.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Arosa Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 90Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.08 Million and represent 0.47% of shares outstanding.

