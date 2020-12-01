Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 10,974,547 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $359Million, closed the recent trade at $1.41 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.6% during that session. The GNUS stock price is -731.92% off its 52-week high price of $11.73 and 96.31% above the 52-week low of $0.052. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 40.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 27.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) trade information

Sporting 1.6% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 30 when the GNUS stock price touched $1.6 or saw a rise of 10%. Year-to-date, Genius Brands International, Inc. shares have moved 428.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) have changed 37.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 219.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $4.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +219.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 219.15% from current levels.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -16.8%.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.03% with a share float percentage of 6.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genius Brands International, Inc. having a total of 75 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.89 Million shares worth more than $3.44 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 1.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.74 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.26 Million and represent 1.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.25% shares in the company for having 635209 shares of worth $1.43 Million while later fund manager owns 221.08 Thousand shares of worth $236.55 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored