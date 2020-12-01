FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) has a beta value of 1.94 and has seen 3,169,294 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.17 Million, closed the last trade at $2.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -3.99% during that session. The RAIL stock price is -23.77% off its 52-week high price of $3.28 and 72.45% above the 52-week low of $0.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 799.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.65.

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) trade information

Despite being -3.99% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 27 when the RAIL stock price touched $3.28-1 or saw a rise of 19.21%. Year-to-date, FreightCar America, Inc. shares have moved 28.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 64.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) have changed 75.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 229.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump -12.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2.65. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -24.53% from current levels.

FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that FreightCar America, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +122.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -17.63%, compared to -17.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 49.6% and 65.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -53.2%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $51.2 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $29.7 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $44.94 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.9% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.85% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -84.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3%.

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.83% with a share float percentage of 36.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FreightCar America, Inc. having a total of 46 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 454.56 Thousand shares worth more than $1.04 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 2.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 452.86 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.03 Million and represent 2.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Walthausen Small Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.02% shares in the company for having 314140 shares of worth $502.62 Thousand while later fund manager owns 276.5 Thousand shares of worth $342.86 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.78% of company’s outstanding stock.

