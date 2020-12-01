Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) has a beta value of 2.88 and has seen 1,389,051 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $214.83 Million, closed the last trade at $1.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -7.97% during that session. The GSM stock price is -43.31% off its 52-week high price of $1.82 and 72.44% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) trade information

Despite being -7.97% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 23 when the GSM stock price touched $1.82 or saw a rise of 30.22%. Year-to-date, Ferroglobe PLC shares have moved 35.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 36.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) have changed 105.7%. Short interest in the company has seen 375.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 332.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump -14.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.9 while the price target rests at a high of $1.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -29.13% from current levels.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -56.9% over the past 5 years. Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22% with a share float percentage of 52.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ferroglobe PLC having a total of 53 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 7.74 Million shares worth more than $5.18 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. held 4.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC, with the holding of over 5.54 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.71 Million and represent 3.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.68% shares in the company for having 2840355 shares of worth $1.39 Million while later fund manager owns 2.8 Million shares of worth $1.36 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.66% of company’s outstanding stock.

