Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has a beta value of 0.81 and has seen 1,300,482 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.17 Billion, closed the recent trade at $6.36 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 6.53% during that session. The ERJ stock price is -218.24% off its 52-week high price of $20.24 and 37.74% above the 52-week low of $3.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Embraer S.A. (ERJ) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.35.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) trade information

Sporting 6.53% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 24 when the ERJ stock price touched $6.44-1 or saw a rise of 1.24%. Year-to-date, Embraer S.A. shares have moved -67.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) have changed 54.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.13 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.76, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $10.48. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +64.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -37.11% from current levels.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Embraer S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 155.93%, compared to -1.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 31.4% and 32.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -37.2%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.42 Billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $696.31 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.08 Billion and $633.8 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -32% for the current quarter and 9.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +13.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.08%.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.99% with a share float percentage of 34.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Embraer S.A. having a total of 154 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Brandes Investment Partners L.P. with over 24.26 Million shares worth more than $106.99 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Brandes Investment Partners L.P. held 25.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 5.27 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.23 Million and represent 5.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.53% shares in the company for having 3339780 shares of worth $14.73 Million while later fund manager owns 1.66 Million shares of worth $9.61 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.75% of company’s outstanding stock.

