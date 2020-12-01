Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) has a beta value of 3.52 and has seen 2,577,387 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.75 Million, closed the last trade at $2.5 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 19.62% during that session. The ELYS stock price is -51% off its 52-week high price of $3.775 and 45.6% above the 52-week low of $1.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.85 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.54 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (ELYS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) trade information

Sporting 19.62% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 25 when the ELYS stock price touched $2.65-5 or saw a rise of 5.66%. Year-to-date, Elys Game Technology, Corp. shares have moved -36.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 74.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) have changed 65.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 220% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +220% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 220% from current levels.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (ELYS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -137.1%.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.62% with a share float percentage of 1.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Elys Game Technology, Corp. having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 100.55 Thousand shares worth more than $207.14 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 2.34 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.83 Thousand and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.

