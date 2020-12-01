The consensus among analysts is that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.9, which means that the shares’ value could jump -9.98% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $32. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +25.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -44.97% from current levels.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +70.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +0.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.58%.

