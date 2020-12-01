Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) has a beta value of 0.73 and has seen 23,757,096 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $148.1 Million, closed the last trade at $2.16 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 14.29% during that session. The COCP stock price is -40.74% off its 52-week high price of $3.04 and 81.94% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) trade information

Sporting 14.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 30 when the COCP stock price touched $2.37-8 or saw a rise of 8.86%. Year-to-date, Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. shares have moved 335.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 142.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) have changed 158.9%. Short interest in the company has seen 234.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 90.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 119.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +131.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 108.33% from current levels.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +13.7%.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.65% with a share float percentage of 33.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 3.82 Million shares worth more than $3.56 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 12.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Point72 Asset Management, L.P., with the holding of over 2.86 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.66 Million and represent 9.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.64% shares in the company for having 489424 shares of worth $743.92 Thousand while later fund manager owns 332.28 Thousand shares of worth $505.06 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.11% of company’s outstanding stock.

