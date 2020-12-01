Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) has a beta value of 1.72 and has seen 1,336,872 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $872.87 Million, closed the last trade at $24.71 per share which meant it gained $2.79 on the day or 12.73% during that session. The CRDF stock price is -1.13% off its 52-week high price of $24.99 and 97.17% above the 52-week low of $0.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 954.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +21.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.17% from current levels.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +646.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -61.07%, compared to 14.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 81.7% and 76.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +10.2%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $50Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $93Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -78.5% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +44.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +66.2%.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.64% with a share float percentage of 61.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cardiff Oncology, Inc. having a total of 78 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 3.29 Million shares worth more than $46.69 Million. As of September 29, 2020, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 9.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Caxton Corp, with the holding of over 1.85 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.18 Million and represent 5.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.2% shares in the company for having 424400 shares of worth $6.02 Million while later fund manager owns 216.7 Thousand shares of worth $1.09 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.61% of company’s outstanding stock.

