Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 13,248,473 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $783.38 Million, closed the last trade at $5 per share which meant it lost -$0.75 on the day or -13.04% during that session. The CAN stock price is -73.8% off its 52-week high price of $8.69 and 64.8% above the 52-week low of $1.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Canaan Inc. (CAN) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

Despite being -13.04% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 25 when the CAN stock price touched $7.26-3 or saw a rise of 31.13%. Year-to-date, Canaan Inc. shares have moved -18.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) have changed 129.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.44 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.92.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -945%.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.53% with a share float percentage of 7.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canaan Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 2.71 Million shares worth more than $5.08 Million. As of September 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 2.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 1.18 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.21 Million and represent 0.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fd II-Hancock Horizon Quantitative Long/Short Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.44% shares in the company for having 596033 shares of worth $1.11 Million while later fund manager owns 205.4 Thousand shares of worth $384.1 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.15% of company’s outstanding stock.

