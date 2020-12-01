Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) has a beta value of 4.4 and has seen 9,260,946 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $815.35 Million, closed the last trade at $25.25 per share which meant it lost -$2.75 on the day or -9.82% during that session. The BLNK stock price is -37.31% off its 52-week high price of $34.67 and 95.05% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 41.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25, which means that the shares’ value could jump -0.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -0.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -0.99% from current levels.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +52.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +71.7%.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.97% with a share float percentage of 22.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blink Charging Co. having a total of 70 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 1.88 Million shares worth more than $19.38 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 7.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 803.94 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.29 Million and represent 3.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.35% shares in the company for having 2059553 shares of worth $15.98 Million while later fund manager owns 521.11 Thousand shares of worth $2.96 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.11% of company’s outstanding stock.

