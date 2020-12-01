Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has a beta value of 1.6 and has seen 2,010,538 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.83 Billion, closed the recent trade at $107.39 per share which meant it lost -$1.41 on the day or -1.3% during that session. The BBY stock price is -16.3% off its 52-week high price of $124.89 and 55.2% above the 52-week low of $48.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.5 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 15 out of 29 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $3.45.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) trade information

Despite being -1.3% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 24 when the BBY stock price touched $117.05 or saw a rise of 8.18%. Year-to-date, Best Buy Co., Inc. shares have moved 22.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) have changed -3.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $126, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $74 while the price target rests at a high of $160. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +48.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -31.09% from current levels.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Best Buy Co., Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +35.1% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.83%, compared to 28.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 19% and 67.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +8.6%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.1 Billion for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.67 Billion for the next quarter concluding in April 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $15.2 Billion and $8.16 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.5% for the current quarter and 18.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +10.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +8.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.73%.

BBY Dividends

Best Buy Co., Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 25 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.2 at a share yield of 2.02%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.5%.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.4% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.87% with a share float percentage of 91.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Best Buy Co., Inc. having a total of 1126 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.89 Million shares worth more than $3.21 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 18.78 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.09 Billion and represent 7.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.56% shares in the company for having 6623496 shares of worth $578.03 Million while later fund manager owns 6.14 Million shares of worth $611.87 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.37% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored