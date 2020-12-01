At Home Group Inc. (HOME) estimates and forecasts

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $469.77 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $483.51 Million for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $318.73 Million and $397.72 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 47.4% for the current quarter and 21.6% for the next.

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.54% with a share float percentage of 84.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with At Home Group Inc. having a total of 193 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CAS Investment Partners, LLC with over 10.43 Million shares worth more than $155.05 Million. As of September 29, 2020, CAS Investment Partners, LLC held 16.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.21 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62.63 Million and represent 6.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.35% shares in the company for having 1510035 shares of worth $9.8 Million while later fund manager owns 1.1 Million shares of worth $16.28 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.71% of company’s outstanding stock.

