vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) has a beta value of -1.8 and has seen 1,938,053 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $155.86 Million, closed the last trade at $2.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -3.26% during that session. The VTVT stock price is -103.37% off its 52-week high price of $4.23 and 30.77% above the 52-week low of $1.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 748.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 604.65 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) trade information

Despite being -3.26% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 30 when the VTVT stock price touched $2.34-1 or saw a rise of 11.11%. Year-to-date, vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 22.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) have changed 22.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 236.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +284.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 188.46% from current levels.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +11.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +14.9%.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 69.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.3% with a share float percentage of 27.6%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with vTv Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Frazier Management LLC with over 1.06 Million shares worth more than $1.88 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Frazier Management LLC held 2.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 708.25 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.25 Million and represent 1.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.6% shares in the company for having 303148 shares of worth $682.08 Thousand while later fund manager owns 153.28 Thousand shares of worth $271.31 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.3% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored