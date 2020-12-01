Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,769,580 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.79 Billion, closed the last trade at $61.3 per share which meant it gained $9 on the day or 17.21% during that session. The NNOX stock price is -8.76% off its 52-week high price of $66.67 and 66.97% above the 52-week low of $20.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.27 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $67.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $65 while the price target rests at a high of $70. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +14.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.04% from current levels.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.34% with a share float percentage of 15.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nano-X Imaging Ltd. having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Credit Suisse Ag/ with over 1Million shares worth more than $23.52 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Credit Suisse Ag/ held 2.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C), with the holding of over 762Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.92 Million and represent 1.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS New Discovery Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.72% shares in the company for having 318582 shares of worth $8.78 Million while later fund manager owns 23.73 Thousand shares of worth $653.97 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.

