9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,837,511 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $343.54 Million, closed the last trade at $1.76 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 7.32% during that session. The JFU stock price is -524.43% off its 52-week high price of $10.99 and 59.09% above the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.09 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.58 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 9F Inc. (JFU) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) trade information

Sporting 7.32% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 25 when the JFU stock price touched $2.25 or saw a rise of 21.78%. Year-to-date, 9F Inc. shares have moved -81.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 39.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) have changed 33.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 576.97 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 161.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 417.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.1 while the price target rests at a high of $9.1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +417.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 417.05% from current levels.

9F Inc. (JFU) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -240.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -13.22%.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.69% with a share float percentage of 6.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 9F Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.3 Million shares worth more than $1.17 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 14.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, with the holding of over 60.46 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.78 Thousand and represent 0.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are FlexShares Tr-FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Mkts Factor Tilt Index and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.57% shares in the company for having 50384 shares of worth $98.25 Thousand while later fund manager owns 9.53 Thousand shares of worth $15.05 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored