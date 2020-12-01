Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 91,774,768 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.84 Billion, closed the last trade at $20.41 per share which meant it lost -$7.52 on the day or -26.92% during that session. The NKLA stock price is -360.51% off its 52-week high price of $93.99 and 49.68% above the 52-week low of $10.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 32.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 31.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Despite being -26.92% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 24 when the NKLA stock price touched $37.95- or saw a rise of 46.22%. Year-to-date, Nikola Corporation shares have moved 97.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) have changed 11.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 48.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $47. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +130.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -26.51% from current levels.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.59%.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.5% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.66% with a share float percentage of 37.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nikola Corporation having a total of 253 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.38 Million shares worth more than $253.62 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 5.04 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $103.26 Million and represent 1.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.68% shares in the company for having 2612113 shares of worth $106.6 Million while later fund manager owns 1.92 Million shares of worth $57.65 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.5% of company’s outstanding stock.

