Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) has a beta value of 0.8 and has seen 68,989,867 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.67 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.67 per share which meant it gained $2.56 on the day or 230.63% during that session. The EARS stock price is -6.4% off its 52-week high price of $3.905 and 82.29% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 704.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.16 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) trade information

Sporting 230.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the EARS stock price touched $3.45 or saw a rise of 10.58%. Year-to-date, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares have moved 90.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 222.7%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) have changed 290.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 76.74 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 35.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 289.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.3 while the price target rests at a high of $14.3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +289.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 289.65% from current levels.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +55.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +84.2%.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.56% with a share float percentage of 0.6%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Auris Medical Holding Ltd. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LLC with over 23.85 Thousand shares worth more than $19.27 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, HRT Financial LLC held 0.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 12.51 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.11 Thousand and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.

