Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) has a beta value of -1.54 and has seen 3,294,687 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $365.75 Million, closed the last trade at $1.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -2.63% during that session. The ATHX stock price is -136.76% off its 52-week high price of $4.38 and 38.92% above the 52-week low of $1.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.84 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) trade information

Despite being -2.63% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 27 when the ATHX stock price touched $1.915 or saw a rise of 3.39%. Year-to-date, Athersys, Inc. shares have moved 50.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.8%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) have changed 5.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.2 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 237.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +332.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 170.27% from current levels.

Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Athersys, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.59%, compared to 14.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -83.3% and 30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -96.3%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $70Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $60Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $287Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -75.6% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -65.4%.

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.93% with a share float percentage of 32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Athersys, Inc. having a total of 179 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.18 Million shares worth more than $25.7 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 6.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 12.04 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.48 Million and represent 6.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.41% shares in the company for having 8718962 shares of worth $15.26 Million while later fund manager owns 4.89 Million shares of worth $13.48 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.47% of company’s outstanding stock.

