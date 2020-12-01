Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 10,362,415 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $920Million, closed the last trade at $18.4 per share which meant it gained $3.01 on the day or 19.56% during that session. The GMHI stock price is -2.93% off its 52-week high price of $18.94 and 48.64% above the 52-week low of $9.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.81 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (GMHI) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) trade information

Sporting 19.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 30 when the GMHI stock price touched $18.94- or saw a rise of 2.85%. Year-to-date, Gores Metropoulos, Inc. shares have moved 80.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 44.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) have changed 80.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.78.

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (GMHI) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.46% with a share float percentage of 64.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gores Metropoulos, Inc. having a total of 94 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP with over 2.17 Million shares worth more than $24.8 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP held 5.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Element Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 2.05 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.36 Million and represent 5.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Series Portfolios Tr-MProved Systematic Multi Strategy Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.35% shares in the company for having 539019 shares of worth $6.16 Million while later fund manager owns 9.55 Thousand shares of worth $102.05 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.

